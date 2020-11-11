New Event Tiziano Ferro

Vorst Nationaal Brusselwoensdag 11 november 202020:00

Tiziano Ferro staat op het punt om op zijn derde stadiontour in Italië te vertrekken met shows in de grootste stadia van het land, waaronder twee opeenvolgende avonden in het wereldberoemde San Siro Stadion in Milaan.



Vandaag is Tiziano Ferro verheugd om het Europese deel van zijn opkomende tour aan te kondigen, waaronder een show in Vorst Nationaal te Brussel op 11 november. Het is de derde keer sinds 2012 dat Tiziano de zaal van Vorst vult.



De Italiaanse superster Ferro kan niet wachten om op te treden voor zijn Belgische fans en zal de bekendste hits uit zijn 20-jarige muziekcarrière brengen.

De wereldwijde release van Tiziano’s nieuwste album “Accetto Miracoli” is gepland op vrijdag 22 november via Universal Music Italy en werd geproducet door Grammy award-winnaar en topproducer Timbaland.

Tiziano Ferro ging verder met zijn succesvolle carrière. Niet enkel als een recording artiest – waarbij hij verschillende platina albums en een resem awards won – maar ook als songwriter voor andere artiesten waaronder Andrea Bocelli/Ed Sheeran en Blue. Daarnaast werkte hij samen met John Legend, Kelly Rowland, Chris Botti, Mary J. Blige, Jamelia en OneRepublic.



Tickets gaan in verkoop op vrijdag 29 november 2019 om 10u via www.gracialive.be

Tickets:

www.teleticketservice.com





