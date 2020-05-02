Twee jaar na haar passage in de Lotto Arena kondigt Dua Lipa haar terugkeer naar Antwerpen aan. De Brits-Kosovaarse popzangeres van wereldhits als “Be The One”, “New Rules”, “One Kiss” en jongste single “Don’t Start Now” brengt haar Future Nostalgia Tour op zaterdag 2 mei naar het Sportpaleis. Met de tournee stelt Dua haar langverwachte nieuwe plaat ‘Future Nostalgia’ voor.
“What I wanted to do with this album was to break out of my comfort zone and challenge myself to make music that felt like it could sit alongside some of my favourite classic pop songs, whilst still feeling fresh and uniquely mine. I was inspired by so many artists on the new record from Gwen Stefani to Madonna to Moloko to Blondie and Outkast, to name just a few.”
- bovenstaande tekst valt buiten de verantwoordelijkheid van de redactie van concertnews.be -
- the text above is not subject to the responsibility of the editors of concertnews.be -
Geef steeds in je comment mee op welk artikel je reageert.
Please put in your comment to which article you are responding.
11JUN
Peter Frampton
Vorst Nationaal Brussel
23JUN
Alan Parsons Live Project
De Roma Borgerhout
13JUN
En Vogue
De Roma Borgerhout
06FEB
Mia s 2019
Paleis 12 Brussels Expo
27NOV
Andre Hazes 2020
Lotto Arena Merksem
03JAN
Bart Peeters Deluxe
Lotto Arena Merksem
12JUN
Randy Newman
Koninklijk Circus Brussel
09SEP
Elton John | extra concert
Sportpaleis Merksem
13FEB
Carly Rae Jepsen
La Madeleine Brussel
19DEC
The HM Concert
KVS Brussel
19DEC
Seks(e)(n)
CC Berchem
19DEC
Movement Essays
Kaaistudio s Brussel
19DEC
Mahalia
Ancienne Belgique Brussel
20DEC
Cinderella
Stadsschouwburg Antwerpen
20DEC
Smoke
KVS Brussel
20DEC
Groezel of Grijsje
HetPaleis
20DEC
Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike
Sportpaleis Merksem
20DEC
Clash
Bronks Brussel
16DEC
Jumanji The Next Level ★★
Kinepolis Antwerpen
15DEC
Genoeg! ★★★★★
Arenberg Antwerpen
15DEC
Winterrevue Extra Large 2019 ★★★1/2
Theater Elckerlyc Antwerpen
14DEC
Rusalka ★★★★★
Opera Antwerpen
14DEC
The Two Popes ★★★★★
Cinema Cartoon s
13DEC
Musical Wonderland ★★★
Sint Carolus Borromeuskerk Antwerpen
12DEC
Youp van t Hek ★★★★★
Arenberg Antwerpen
11DEC
Un loup pour l homme ★★1/2
Theatre National Brussel