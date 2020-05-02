New Event Dua Lipa

Sportpaleis Merksemzaterdag 2 mei 202020:00

Twee jaar na haar passage in de Lotto Arena kondigt Dua Lipa haar terugkeer naar Antwerpen aan. De Brits-Kosovaarse popzangeres van wereldhits als “Be The One”, “New Rules”, “One Kiss” en jongste single “Don’t Start Now” brengt haar Future Nostalgia Tour op zaterdag 2 mei naar het Sportpaleis. Met de tournee stelt Dua haar langverwachte nieuwe plaat ‘Future Nostalgia’ voor.

“What I wanted to do with this album was to break out of my comfort zone and challenge myself to make music that felt like it could sit alongside some of my favourite classic pop songs, whilst still feeling fresh and uniquely mine. I was inspired by so many artists on the new record from Gwen Stefani to Madonna to Moloko to Blondie and Outkast, to name just a few.”