New Event Peter Frampton

Vorst Nationaal Brusseldonderdag 11 juni 202020:00

Legendarische gitarist Peter Frampton kondigt een afscheidsshow aan in Vorst Nationaal te Brussel op 11 juni 2020 in het kader van de Peter Frampton Finale—The Farewell Tour.

I look forward to seeing my dear friends in Belgium next year. My Finale Tour is a trip through my music with my incredible Peter Frampton Band,” zegt Frampton.

In oktober 2019 beëindigde Frampton het Noord-Amerikaanse deel van zijn Farewell Tour. De nieuwe internationale data zullen de tour afronden – waarna Frampton plant om op pensioen te gaan omwille van de diagnosis van de auto-immuunziekte Inclusion Body Myositis (IBM). IBM is een progressieve spieraandoening die gekenmerkt wordt door spierontstekingen, zwakte en atrofie.

Frampton blijft een van de meest geprezen artiesten uit de rockgeschiedenis. Dit jaar overhandigde de Music Business Association hem de Chairman’s Award for Sustained Creative Achievement op de Awards & Hall of Fame Dinner. Hij vierde ook de 43e verjaardag van zijn vijfde solo-album, Frampton Comes Alive!, een van de best verkochte liveplaten aller tijden (meer dan 17 miljoen exemplaren wereldwijd).

Tickets gaan in verkoop op donderdag 19 december 2019 om 10u via www.gracialive.be

Tickets: www.teleticketservice.com

