Lotto Arena Merksemvrijdag 12 november 202120:00

Willy Sommers en Christoff, toppers met respectievelijk 50 en 30 jaar op de teller van podia alom, verzekeren ons nu al van het grootste meezingfeestje van het post-Corona-tijdperk. Met SING-OFF lanceren zij een nieuw concept in Vlaanderen: een ongezien groots meezingconcert. Niet zomaar een dubbel-concert van Christoff en Willy, maar een zangfestijn met werkelijk àlle hits, verrassende samenwerkingen, eindeloos leuke medley’s en… strijd. Jong en oud kunnen in een omgebouwde Lotto Arena de Covid-19 uit hun longen zingen. Christoff straalt: “Natuurlijk was 2020 rampzalig. En de start van 2021 was ook al nefast voor de feestvreugde. Maar we merken dat het elke dag beter gaat. En wij kijken positief vooruit.” Rotsvast overtuigd dat ze tegen de zomer weer op de planken staan en doen wat ze het liefste doen – zingen! – voegt Willy daar aan toe: “Ik voel mij in topvorm en klaar om tegen november alle registers open te trekken en het feestje van het jaar op gang te trekken.” Van A tot Z, van Ambiance tot Zang, dàt is Sing-Off. Is daarmee de Vlaamse versie van de Nederlandse Toppers geboren? We zien, horen en zingen het uit op 12 november in de Lotto Arena. Wanneer? Vrijdag 12.11.2021, aanvang 20.00 uur Waar? Lotto Arena, Antwerpen Tickets? www.gracialive.be , www.teleticketservice.com vanaf zaterdag 06.02.2021 om 9u.

Tickets:

