29DEC
Helmut Lotti In Concert
Kon. Elisabethzaal Antwerpen
25NOV
Balthazar
Lotto Arena Merksem
25SEP
Liefde voor Muziek LIVE
Lotto Arena Merksem
12NOV
Sing-Off
Lotto Arena Merksem
26MAR
Jesus Christ Superstar
Zuiderkroon Antwerpen
04DEC
Holiday on Ice SuperNova
Lotto Arena Merksem
04SEP
De Grungblavers
Lotto Arena Merksem
04MAR
Snelle | nieuwe datum
Lotto Arena Merksem
17JUN
Cirque du Soleil Corteo
Lotto Arena Merksem
21MAR
Pulcinella
Kon. Elisabethzaal Antwerpen
21MAR
O O O
Bronks Brussel
21MAR
Bastarda! 2: ‘…til death parts us’
De Munt Brussel
21MAR
Kommil Foo
De Roma Borgerhout
22MAR
Avril Lavigne | new date
Vorst Nationaal Brussel
24MAR
Please, Continue (Hamlet)
Theatre National Brussel
24MAR
Probabilities of Independent Events
Bourla Antwerpen
24MAR
Vlaemsch
KVS Brussel
25MAR
Clubconcert 9
Kon. Elisabethzaal Antwerpen
16MAR
Crazy about her ★★★★1/2
Netflix
15MAR
Yes Day ★★★★
Netflix
14MAR
Love in the time of corona ★1/2
Disney+
14MAR
Yellow ★★1/2
NTGent Schouwburg
13MAR
24 uur live: Arm Vlaanderen ★★1/2
HLN
8MAR
Zara Larsson Live in Concert ★★★
Youtube
8MAR
All the bright places ★★★1/2
Netflix
7MAR
The Trial of the Chicago 7 ★★★1/2
Netflix