New Event Helmut Lotti In Concert

Kon. Elisabethzaal Antwerpenwoensdag 29 december 202120:00

“Vandaag is een dag vol symboliek. Één jaar geleden viel abrupt het doek voor onze theaters en ging het licht uit in onze concertzalen. Maar vandaag kijk ik met veel vertrouwen naar de toekomst en de aankondiging van mijn Europese tournee is hier het beste bewijs van! Het is met geen pen te beschrijven hoe zeer ik ernaar uit kijk om mijn publiek in België, Nederland, Duitsland, Zwitserland en Oostenrijk eindelijk terug te mogen zien in december 2021 en in 2022! - Helmut Lotti
Begeleid door zijn vertrouwde Golden Symphonic Orchestra zal Helmut Lotti u een meer dan twee uur durende topshow brengen!

Tijdens dit fantastische concert zullen Helmuts allergrootste hits de revue passeren, maar maakt u ook kennis met zijn nieuwste project.
De fans van Helmut Lotti zullen nog even in spanning moeten afwachten! In juni 2021 zal Helmut het nieuwe project wereldkundig maken en begin september 2021 verschijnt zijn nieuwe album.

Tickets zijn beschikbaar vanaf maandag 22 maart 2021 om 9 uur op www.helmutlotti.com en op www.gracialive.be
“Helmut Lotti In Concert“ Tourschema:
28/12/2021 - Kursaal Oostende
29/12/2021 - Koningin Elisabethzaal Antwerpen
30/12/2021 - Capitole Gent
08/01/2022 - Le Forum Luik
14/01/2022 - Ethias Theater Hasselt
29/01/2022 - Palais des Beaux-Arts de Charleroi
05/02/2022 - Carré Amsterdam (Nl)*
11/02/2022 - Congresshalle Saarbrücken (Dui)
12/02/2022 - Theater 13 Zürich (Zwi)
13/02/2022 - Philharmonie München (Dui)
14/02/2022 - Meistersingerhalle Nürnberg (Dui)
16/02/2022 - Stadthalle Chemnitz (Dui)
17/02/2022 - Theater Am Aegi Hannover (Dui)
18/02/2022 - Stadthalle Bielefeld (Dui)

18/04/2022 - Liederhalle Stuttgart (Dui)
19/04/2022 - Kulturpalast Dresden (Dui)
20/04/2022 - Redbox Mönchengladbach (Dui)
21/04/2022 - Europahalle Trier (Dui)
23/04/2022 - Konzerthaus Karlsruhe (Dui)
24/04/2022 - Jahrhunderthalle Frankfurt (Dui)
25/04/2022 - Laieszhalle Hamburg (Dui)
27/04/2022 - Haus Auensee Leipzig (Dui)
28/04/2022 - Admiralspalast Berlijn (Dui)
29/04/2022 - Stadthalle F Wenen (Oos)
*Tickets voor het concert in Amsterdam gaan pas op 26/3 in verkoop

Tickets: www.gracialive.be

