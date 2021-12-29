“Vandaag is een dag vol symboliek. Één jaar geleden viel abrupt het doek voor onze theaters en ging het licht uit in onze concertzalen. Maar vandaag kijk ik met veel vertrouwen naar de toekomst en de aankondiging van mijn Europese tournee is hier het beste bewijs van! Het is met geen pen te beschrijven hoe zeer ik ernaar uit kijk om mijn publiek in België, Nederland, Duitsland, Zwitserland en Oostenrijk eindelijk terug te mogen zien in december 2021 en in 2022! - Helmut Lotti

Begeleid door zijn vertrouwde Golden Symphonic Orchestra zal Helmut Lotti u een meer dan twee uur durende topshow brengen!





Tijdens dit fantastische concert zullen Helmuts allergrootste hits de revue passeren, maar maakt u ook kennis met zijn nieuwste project.