New Event Suzan & Freek

Lotto Arena Merksemzaterdag 8 oktober 202220:00

Vanavond staan Suzan & Freek nog in een uitverkochte Trix in Antwerpen, maar er is ook al goed nieuws voor volgend jaar! Op zaterdag 8 oktober 2022 staat het succesvolle Nederlandse duo in de Lotto Arena in Antwerpen. Tickets voor deze show zijn te koop vanaf woensdag 10 november om 14:00 via teleticketservice.com en fkpscorpio.be.

Na hun doorbraak in 2019 met de hit ‘Als Het Avond Is’ zijn Suzan & Freek ook in Vlaanderen niet meer van de radio weg te denken. De carrière van het duo vertelt als een sprookje. Ze leren elkaar kennen op de middelbare school, worden verliefd en gaan samen muziek maken. Onder de naam ‘De Minuut’ posten ze covers op Facebook en bouwen zo een indrukwekkende fanbasis op. Nog voordat ze eigen materiaal hebben uitgebracht is hun ster rijzende en spelen ze voor uitverkochte zalen.

Debuutsingle ‘Als Het Avond Is’ verandert alles. Hun eerste echte ‘eigen’ nummer scoort zowel in Nederland als in Vlaanderen, net zoals de opvolger ‘Blauwe Dag’. Suzan en Freek zeggen hun baan op en gaan volop voor de muziek. Met succes. Uitverkochte tournees volgen, net als grote festivals en een prijswinnend debuutalbum ‘Gedeeld Door Ons’.

Eerder deze week kwam hun tweede album ‘Dromen in Kleur’ uit met daarop de hits ‘Weg Van Jou’, ‘De Overkant’, ‘Goud’ en ‘Onderweg naar Later’. Vandaag en morgen spelen Suzan & Freek hun eerste live shows in Vlaanderen, direct 2 uitverkochte shows in Trix Antwerpen en Het Depot in Leuven. En daar komt nu de Lotto Arena in 2022 dus bij. Snel zijn is de boodschap!