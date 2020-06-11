John Fogerty is een onmisbaar icoon in de rockgeschiedenis! Hij gaat het 50e jaar van zijn muziekcarrière in en dat komt hij met jou vieren in het Sportpaleis op 11 juni 2020!





Iedereen kent John Fogerty ongetwijfeld nog als leadzanger- en gitarist van Creedence Clearwater Revival. Dankzij zijn uitmuntende songwritervaardigheden maakte hij de hits ‘Bad Moon Rising,’ ‘Proud Mary,’ ‘Have You Ever Seen The Rain,’ en ‘Fortunate Son.’





Zijn solocarrière nam een hoge vlucht in de jaren 80 met de succesvolle single ‘Centerfield’. Later volgden nog GRAMMY awards en werd hij opgenomen in zowel de Rock and Roll Hall of Fame als de Songwriters Hall of Fame. Naast deze eer ziet hij zichzelf ook prijken in de Rolling Stone lijst met de 100 beste gitaristen en 100 beste zangers aller tijden.



