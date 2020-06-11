- bovenstaande tekst valt buiten de verantwoordelijkheid van de redactie van concertnews.be -
10JAN
Andre Rieu
Sportpaleis Merksem
15NOV
Rhye
Koninklijk Circus Brussel
11JUN
John Fogerty
Sportpaleis Merksem
12MAY
Joker Live in Concert
Paleis 12 Brussels Expo
18DEC
Texas
Koninklijk Circus Brussel
07MAY
A Day To Remember
Koninklijk Circus Brussel
06APR
Sean Paul
Ancienne Belgique Brussel
04NOV
The Black Crowes
Lotto Arena Merksem
16OCT
Niels Destadsbader 2020
Sportpaleis Merksem
12FEB
My father held a gun
Theatre National Brussel
12FEB
Zoon
CC Schoten
13FEB
Move (on)
Kaaitheater Brussel
13FEB
Carly Rae Jepsen
La Madeleine Brussel
14FEB
Creatie 2020
deSingel Antwerpen
14FEB
klAnk bAnd
CC Merksem
11FEB
Jojo Rabbit ★★★1/2
Kinepolis Antwerpen
10FEB
Birds of Prey ★★1/2
Kinepolis Antwerpen
9FEB
Little Women ★★★★
UGC Antwerpen
9FEB
Der Schmied von Gent ★★★1/2
Opera Antwerpen
8FEB
Hi Baubo ★★
Bourla Antwerpen
8FEB
Shel(l)ter ★★★★1/2
HetPaleis
2FEB
Rasa ★★1/2
Stadsschouwburg Antwerpen
2FEB
Sabaton ★★★1/2
Sportpaleis Merksem
1FEB
Achterland ★★★1/2
Kaaitheater Brussel