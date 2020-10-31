× UPDATE | Concertnews.be brengt minstens tot en met 19 april 2020 geen nieuwe recensies zo lang de clubs, concertzalen, schouwburgen, theaterzalen en bioscopen gesloten zijn als voorzorgsmaatregel om de verdere verspreiding van het coronavirus COVID-19 tegen te gaan. Wél brengen we onder het tabblad 'News' (opgelet: dus niet via de navigatie) updates over nieuwe en verplaatste evenementen, ook voor seizoen 20/21.
We danken u voor uw begrip. Take care.
Meer info over het coronavirus COVID-19 vindt u op de website van de FOD Volksgezondheid.

New Event Elbow | nieuwe datum

Vorst Nationaal Brusselzaterdag 31 oktober 202020:00

Als preventieve maatregel zijn culturele evenementen op dit moment in verschillende landen niet toegelaten. Het concert van Elbow in Vorst Nationaal, initieel voorzien op 25 maart 2020 en vervolgens uitgesteld naar 22 juni 2020, wordt opnieuw verplaatst. De nieuwe datum is nu vastgelegd op zaterdag 31 oktober 2020. De veiligheid van artiesten, fans en medewerkers is onze grootste prioriteit. Wij volgen van nabij op.

Tickethouders worden persoonlijk via mail gecontacteerd.

Tickets: www.teleticketservice.com

- bovenstaande tekst valt buiten de verantwoordelijkheid van de redactie van concertnews.be -
- the text above is not subject to the responsibility of the editors of concertnews.be -





