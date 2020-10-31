New Event Elbow | nieuwe datum

Vorst Nationaal Brusselzaterdag 31 oktober 202020:00

Als preventieve maatregel zijn culturele evenementen op dit moment in verschillende landen niet toegelaten. Het concert van Elbow in Vorst Nationaal, initieel voorzien op 25 maart 2020 en vervolgens uitgesteld naar 22 juni 2020, wordt opnieuw verplaatst. De nieuwe datum is nu vastgelegd op zaterdag 31 oktober 2020. De veiligheid van artiesten, fans en medewerkers is onze grootste prioriteit. Wij volgen van nabij op. Tickethouders worden persoonlijk via mail gecontacteerd.

Tickets:

www.teleticketservice.com





