The TOVE LO concert in AB in Brussels is postponed to Friday 11 September 2020.
Tickets stay valid for the new date. If the new date doesn‘t work for you, tickets will be refunded. Please ask for a refund before March 31 by replying to your confirmation email to info@abconcerts.be.
In the event that you have purchased tickets in the Ticket Shop, please send them back to us with the details of your bank account, to AB Ticket Shop, Anspachlaan 110, 1000 Brussel, or drop by with the tickets during the reception’s opening times (mon-fri 10am – 6pm).
