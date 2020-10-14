New Event IAMX | nieuwe datum

La Madeleine Brusselwoensdag 14 oktober 202020:00

Het concert van IAMX voorzien op 15 april in La Madeleine wordt verplaatst naar 14 oktober. Tickets blijven geldig voor de nieuwe datum.

Tickets:

www.ticketmaster.be





