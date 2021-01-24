Door het recente verbod op indoor evenementen en de maatregelen die in de meeste Europese landen zijn genomen om de verspreiding van het Coronavirus (Covid-19) te beperken, is het concert van Caribou, dat oorspronkelijk gepland stond tijdens Les Nuits Botanique 2020 op 30 april in de Chapiteau, uitgesteld tot zondag 24 januari 2021. Voor de gelegenheid zal het concert plaatsvinden in de Ancienne Belgique.
Aangekochte tickets blijven geldig voor de nieuwe datum. Mensen die in het bezit zijn van tickets worden per e-mail op de hoogte gebracht.
Caribou werkt samen met Plus 1 zodat 1€ per ticket wordt toegekend aan de milieuvereniging Client Earth. www.plus1.org
- bovenstaande tekst valt buiten de verantwoordelijkheid van de redactie van concertnews.be -
- the text above is not subject to the responsibility of the editors of concertnews.be -
Geef steeds in je comment mee op welk artikel je reageert.
Please put in your comment to which article you are responding.
