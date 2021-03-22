New Event Avril Lavigne | new date

Vorst Nationaal Brusselmaandag 22 maart 202120:00

To prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), concerts are currently banned. The concert of Avril Lavigne, originally planned on 18 march 2020, is therefore postponed to Monday 22 March 2021. Ticket holders will be contacted personally by e-mail.



The health and safety of artists, fans and staff is our top priority. Following up on the government’s guidelines. Taking responsibility. Stopping the virus. That’s our main concern right now. Thank you for your understanding. Take care, stay safe.