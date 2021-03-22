To prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), concerts are currently banned. The concert of Avril Lavigne, originally planned on 18 march 2020, is therefore postponed to Monday 22 March 2021. Ticket holders will be contacted personally by e-mail.
The health and safety of artists, fans and staff is our top priority. Following up on the government’s guidelines. Taking responsibility. Stopping the virus. That’s our main concern right now. Thank you for your understanding. Take care, stay safe.
- bovenstaande tekst valt buiten de verantwoordelijkheid van de redactie van concertnews.be -
- the text above is not subject to the responsibility of the editors of concertnews.be -
Geef steeds in je comment mee op welk artikel je reageert.
Please put in your comment to which article you are responding.
07AUG
Rammstein | new date
Park De Nieuwe Koers Oostende
22MAR
Avril Lavigne | new date
Vorst Nationaal Brussel
28FEB
Robin Hood en ik
Stadsschouwburg Antwerpen
27JUN
Iron Maiden
Sportpaleis Merksem
01MAY
Regi Kom Wat Dichterbij
Sportpaleis Merksem
19JUL
Billie Eilish | uitgesteld
Sportpaleis Merksem
14FEB
The Starlings
Lotto Arena Merksem
05SEP
#LikeMe In Concert | nieuwe datum en locatie
Sportpaleis Merksem
06SEP
Christophe Mae | postponed
Vorst Nationaal Brussel
02JUL
Le Sacre du Printemps | Noetic
Opera Antwerpen
13JUL
Diana Ross
Paleis 12 Brussels Expo
19JUL
Billie Eilish | uitgesteld
Sportpaleis Merksem
08AUG
Everybody s talking about Jamie
Carre Amsterdam
14AUG
Mamma Mia! | nieuwe data
Stadsschouwburg Antwerpen
05SEP
#LikeMe In Concert | nieuwe datum en locatie
Sportpaleis Merksem
06SEP
Christophe Mae | postponed
Vorst Nationaal Brussel
08SEP
Elton John
Sportpaleis Merksem
09SEP
Elton John | extra concert
Sportpaleis Merksem
12MAR
A white white day ★★★
Cinema Cartoon s
9MAR
The Invisible Man ★★★1/2
Kinepolis Antwerpen
7MAR
The Barefoot Emperor ★1/2
Cinema Cartoon s
7MAR
Mamma Mia! ★★1/2
Stadsschouwburg Antwerpen
7MAR
Onward ★★★1/2
Cinema Cartoon s
6MAR
June Foster ★★★1/2
Theatrium Mechelen
3MAR
Trilogia Mozart Da Ponte ★★★★
De Munt Brussel