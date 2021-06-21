New Event Hella Mega Tour | new date

Sportpaleis Merksemmaandag 21 juni 202120:00

Om de verspreiding van het coronavirus (COVID-19) in te dijken, zijn concerten momenteel niet toegelaten. The Hella Mega Tour, die zou plaatsvinden op woensdag 17 juni 2020 in het Antwerps Sportpaleis, wordt hierdoor uitgesteld naar maandag 21 juni 2021.



Tickethouders worden persoonlijk via mail gecontacteerd.

Er zijn nog packages te koop voor deze nieuwe datum, meer info via www.livenation.be.



De gezondheid en veiligheid van artiesten, fans en medewerkers is onze grootste prioriteit. De richtlijnen van overheden volgen. Verantwoordelijkheid nemen. Het virus een halt toeroepen. Daar draait het om. Dank voor jullie begrip. Take care, stay safe.

Tickets:

www.teleticketservice.com





