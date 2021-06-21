Om de verspreiding van het coronavirus (COVID-19) in te dijken, zijn concerten momenteel niet toegelaten. The Hella Mega Tour, die zou plaatsvinden op woensdag 17 juni 2020 in het Antwerps Sportpaleis, wordt hierdoor uitgesteld naar maandag 21 juni 2021.
Tickethouders worden persoonlijk via mail gecontacteerd.
Er zijn nog packages te koop voor deze nieuwe datum, meer info via www.livenation.be.
De gezondheid en veiligheid van artiesten, fans en medewerkers is onze grootste prioriteit. De richtlijnen van overheden volgen. Verantwoordelijkheid nemen. Het virus een halt toeroepen. Daar draait het om. Dank voor jullie begrip. Take care, stay safe.
- bovenstaande tekst valt buiten de verantwoordelijkheid van de redactie van concertnews.be -
- the text above is not subject to the responsibility of the editors of concertnews.be -
Geef steeds in je comment mee op welk artikel je reageert.
Please put in your comment to which article you are responding.
13JUN
Maluma | new date
Sportpaleis Merksem
30MAR
Celine Dion | new date
Sportpaleis Merksem
04MAY
Seasick Steve | new date
De Roma Borgerhout
21JUN
Hella Mega Tour | new date
Sportpaleis Merksem
19FEB
Gladiator Live in Concert
Stadsschouwburg Antwerpen
06FEB
Imany
Bozar Brussel
29MAY
Concert Magiq
CC Brasschaat
05MAY
Platina
CC Brasschaat
29APR
Bent Van Looy
CC Brasschaat
21APR
Duo
CC Brasschaat
02JUL
Le Sacre du Printemps | Noetic
Opera Antwerpen
13JUL
Diana Ross
Paleis 12 Brussels Expo
19JUL
Billie Eilish | uitgesteld
Sportpaleis Merksem
08AUG
Everybody s talking about Jamie
Carre Amsterdam
14AUG
Mamma Mia! | nieuwe data
Stadsschouwburg Antwerpen
05SEP
#LikeMe In Concert | nieuwe datum en locatie
Sportpaleis Merksem
06SEP
Christophe Mae | postponed
Vorst Nationaal Brussel
08SEP
Elton John
Sportpaleis Merksem
09SEP
Elton John | extra concert
Sportpaleis Merksem
12MAR
A white white day ★★★
Cinema Cartoon s
9MAR
The Invisible Man ★★★1/2
Kinepolis Antwerpen
7MAR
The Barefoot Emperor ★1/2
Cinema Cartoon s
7MAR
Mamma Mia! ★★1/2
Stadsschouwburg Antwerpen
7MAR
Onward ★★★1/2
Cinema Cartoon s
6MAR
June Foster ★★★1/2
Theatrium Mechelen
3MAR
Trilogia Mozart Da Ponte ★★★★
De Munt Brussel