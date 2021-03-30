New Event Celine Dion | new date

Sportpaleis Merksemdinsdag 30 maart 202120:00

Er werden nieuwe data gevonden voor de twee uitverkochte concerten van Céline Dion in het Antwerps Sportpaleis.

Omwille van de gezondheidsmaatregelen genomen m.b.t. het coronavirus werd er beslist om de Europese tournee van Céline Dion uit te stellen. Het concert dat oorspronkelijk op 28 mei 2020 zou plaatsvinden, zal nu doorgaan op 30 maart 2021. Het concert dat oorspronkelijk op 30 mei 2020 zou plaatsvinden, zal nu doorgaan op 31 maart 2021.

Bericht van Céline Dion:

“I had really hoped that we‘d be back on stage sometime this year, but nothing is more important than everyone‘s health and safety. The whole world has been going through such difficult times during this pandemic, and my heart goes out to all those who have suffered. I know we‘ll eventually get through this together, and we‘ll make up for all that lost time. I miss doing our shows....I can‘t wait to sing with all of you again. Stay safe everyone…see you soon!”