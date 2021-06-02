- bovenstaande tekst valt buiten de verantwoordelijkheid van de redactie van concertnews.be -
12JUN
Alicia Keys | nieuwe datum
Sportpaleis Merksem
18NOV
Art Garfunkel
Bozar Brussel
21JAN
Eg er vinden, Ik ben de wind
Kaaitheater Brussel
03JUN
Dans voor actrice
Bourla Antwerpen
25MAR
Alkestis
Zuidpool Antwerpen
03JUN
Pentatonix | new date
Vorst Nationaal Brussel
24APR
Vreemde Kostgangers
Stadsschouwburg Antwerpen
26APR
IAM | new date
Vorst Nationaal Brussel
28JUL
Het Pentaccordeon
SRNA Linkeroever
08AUG
Everybody s talking about Jamie
Carre Amsterdam
17AUG
The Maries Please
Fakkeltheater Rode Zaal
20AUG
Caals op 1,5 meter
Fakkeltheater Zwarte Zaal
21AUG
SANGOMA FLIGHT
KVS Brussel
29AUG
A.L.I.C.E
deSingel Antwerpen
01SEP
Ruben Block solo
De Roma Borgerhout
04SEP
Jonathan
KVS Brussel
19JUL
Kapitein Winokio ★★★★
Ghelamco Arena Gent
17JUL
About Endlessness ★★★1/2
Cinema Cartoon s
16JUL
The Lighthouse ★★★★★
Lumière Antwerpen
15JUL
Cinema Malfait ★★1/2
Sloepenweg Antwerpen
15JUL
Été 85 ★★★★★
Kinepolis Antwerpen
14JUL
Marianne & Leonard Words of Love ★★★1/2
Kinepolis Antwerpen
13JUL
Maura ★★★★
KA Deurne (Atheneum)
12JUL
Mama’s Jasje ★★★★1/2
Ghelamco Arena Gent
11JUL
AiAiAi ★★
DE Studio Antwerpen