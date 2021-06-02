New Event KISS

Sportpaleis Merksemwoensdag 2 juni 202120:00

De legendarische hardrockband KISS komt voor de allerlaatste keer naar ons land! Op 2 juni 2021 komen ze naar het Sportpaleis Antwerpen met hits als ‘Detroit Rock City‘, ‘Rock and Roll all Nite‘ en ‘I Was Made For Lovin‘ You‘! Na een indrukwekkende carrière die ruim 45 jaar geleden in de Verenigde Staten van start ging, besloot KISS er in 2019 definitief een punt achter te zetten. Wat resulteerde in een ‘End of the Road’ tour met uitverkochte shows over heel de wereld. In 2019 stonden ze in het kader van hun afscheidstournee op Graspop Metal Meeting met vuur, confetti, vliegende bandleden en natuurlijk geweldige muziek! Omwille van het coronavirus werd er beslist om het laatste deel van hun afscheidstournee uit te stellen. Vandaag, kondigt KISS de nieuwe data van de uitgestelde concerten aan en voegen ze enkele data in Europa toe.

